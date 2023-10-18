SP gearing for 2024 budget hearing

Negros Occidental Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer said Tuesday, October 17, that the proposed 2024 annual budget submitted by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson will be passed by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan within the prescribed date.

Ferrer said it could be during the first week of December.

Lacson submitted last week the proposed P5,434,644,700 annual budget to the August body.

He said the proposed budget is five percent higher than this year.

"The increase is a product of the hard work and sacrifice of the provincial government to fight the Covid-19 pandemic," the governor pointed out.

He said Negros Occidental has recovered from the pandemic in terms of agricultural, industrial, and commercial business.

Lacson also said that the National Tax Allotment of the province increased by six percent.

"This will mean more projects and programs for the people," he said.

Ferrer said office heads will appear before the SP to defend their department's respective budgets.*