TO ELIMINATE FIXERS | OBO eyes contactless processing of occupancy, building permits

The Office of the Building Official (OBO) and Management Information Technology and Computer Services (MITCS) are now eyeing a contactless processing of occupancy and building permits in the city.

OBO, along with the MITCS department heads, presented to the media on Monday, October 16, the flow of the online processing of the business permit.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said they received several inquiries about the processing of the occupancy or building permit at OBO.

“Those who are making a transaction at City Hall, we are slowly transforming it to a digital platform,” he said.

He added that this will be a regular presentation of the city’s online system, which will be led by the MITCS.

The mayor noted that MITCS will be operating at least 32 systems at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC), and step-by-step, they will announce the completed system for the use of the public.

Engineer Isidro Sun Jr., head of OBO, said for a contactless transaction, they have at least six steps in the processing of occupancy and building permits, such as online registration and application, completeness check and verification, simultaneous evaluation, assessment of fees, payment, and issuance of permits.

He said for the complete documents, it will take two days to get the permit, adding that the applicants should submit all the documents to OBO.

Sun noted that they have enough personnel to accommodate all the applicants for occupancy and building permits.

He said the online processing will also eliminate the fixers at OBO.

He said they are eyeing P60 million in collections at OBO for this year.

Moreover, Benitez also tasked the MITCS with forming a team to be assigned to the Bacolod Express Services Office (BESO) at the SM City Bacolod to guide the public on how to process documents online.*