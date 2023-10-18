Victorias elementary pupils get free corrective eyeglasses

A total of 100 elementary pupils in Victorias City received free corrective eyeglasses from the City Government of Victorias.

A ceremonial distribution of the corrective eyeglasses was held at the Victorias North Elementary School Covered Court, Oct. 16.

City Health Office (CHO) Supervising Administrative Officer April Golda Acuña delivered the welcome remarks on behalf of City Health Officer Dr. Richard Garlitos, emphasizing the significance of the initiative.

CHO Program Coordinator Grace De La Rosa stressed in her message that an uncorrected vision problem can interfere with a child’s ability to learn and reach their highest potential, hence, the significance of initiating the said project.

“Healthy vision is critical for every child’s social development, school success, and well-being,” she further emphasized.

Chief of Staff to the City Mayor and Culture and Ethics Officer, Dr. Joselito Diaz gave an inspirational message on behalf of Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez.

He shared words of encouragement for the beneficiaries and stressed the City Mayor's dedication to supporting programs that will enhance the holistic well-being of the students.

Additionally, Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Portia Mallorca also shared a message highlighting the SDO’s vision for zero percent of non-readers and non-numerate students.

Optometrist Dr. Rebine Alcobilla joined the distribution and was the one who put on the eyeglasses for the students to ensure fitting.

In response, Debrazel Fule, one of the parents, and Krysthine Charm Treyes, a student beneficiary, conveyed both of their heartfelt appreciation to the City Government of Victorias, and all those involved in the program for their unwavering commitment to the betterment of the children's education and overall welfare.

This event is made possible through the collaborative efforts of the City Health Office, SDO Victorias, and other agencies. (PR)