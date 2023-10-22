'WORLD-CLASS FACILITY' | SM turns over P131M to Bacolod for redevelopment of iconic Manokan Country

SM Prime Holdings Inc. turned over P131.89 million to the Bacolod City government for the redevelopment of the iconic Manokan Country, signaling the start of its transformation into a future-ready tourist destination that honors Ilonggo food culture and tradition.

The amount was turned over by Steven Tan, president of SM Supermalls, to Mayor Alfredo Benitez on Friday, October 20, following the signing of the contract agreement between the city government of Bacolod and SM Prime for the Manokan Country Redevelopment Project in rites held at the Government Center.

The P131.89 million represents seven years of advance rental payments for Manokan Country, under the 40-year lease agreement with the city at an annual rental fee of P21.26 million, subject to a 5 percent escalation rate every three years.

SM Prime, one of Asia’s leading real estate developers, will redevelop the Manokan Country into a tech-ready, more spacious food hall, with a kitchen that will assure customers of the sanitary preparations and quality cooking of the Chicken Inasal and options for airconditioned spaces for more comfortable dining.

“The modernization of Manokan Country will allow us to retain our authenticity while catering to the needs of a modern society,” Tan said.

Tan said Manokan Country holds a special place in the heart of Bacolod City. It is not just a simple food strip, it is a cultural icon, a representation of the warmth and hospitality that define this vibrant city.

“For years, this establishment has been a hub for local cuisine, attracting tourists from all over the world who sell to indulge in the flavors and experiences Bacolod has to offer,” he said.

However, he added that as times change, so do the needs and expectations of the people. In order to stay relevant, it is crucial that they embark on a journey to modernize Manokan Country.

Tan noted that Bacolod City has always prided itself on its rich heritage and traditions. And, in a world that moves at a rapid pace, it is essential that they adapt and embrace change while preserving their cultural identity.

He said that modernization does not mean compromising the essence or character of Manokan Country.

“It means providing better facilities, improved infrastructure, and a more comfortable and convenient dining experience. It means embracing technology to streamline operations, enhance customer service, and provide a smoother transaction process,” he said.

He added that by investing in modernization, they can create a more attractive and -efficient venue that meets the demands of the 21st–century consumer.

Tan also expressed his gratitude to Benitez as well as to Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran, the members of the City Council, and the micro-small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) for supporting them.

“Let us work hand in hand to transform Manokan Country into a modern destination that showcases the best of Bacolod’s culinary heritage. Together, we can create more vibrant, prosperous, and memorable experiences for the people of Bacolod, for the tourists, and for the entrepreneurs who do business in this iconic establishment. Thank you, and may we embark on this journey of modernization with a shared vision and a brighter future ahead,” Tan said.

For his part, Benitez said this collaboration with the SM group and the city government has three primary conditions.

“We want to make sure that the stakeholders involved in this project are properly satisfied,” he said.

He added the vendors would be given a better facility in selling their business trade and they would be given a subsidized rate, and for that, the customers and the stakeholders would also be given much benefit because of the subsidized rate.

“With all of that, I think this project will be much anticipated,” Benitez said.

He said he also talked with SM Prime to make a design of the Manokan Country incorporating the cultural heritage of Bacolod.

“We want to make Manokan Country with SM group a tourist destination and we are also looking that this area of the city becomes a tourist destination not just for the people of Bacolod to enjoy, but for all the tourists visiting Bacolod,” he added.

After signing the agreement, Benitez said that SM group will gear up for the construction and its tentative date of operation will be in 2025.

He said the lease agreement will last for 40 years, with an additional 10 years if it is agreed upon by the city.

The mayor noted that SM Prime is committed to investing P4 billion in the implementation of the said project, which will create more jobs for the city.

Meanwhile, also signing the contract agreement for the city agreement was City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting Jr.*