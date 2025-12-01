Local price monitoring inspects markets, stores

FOLLOWING the declaration of a state of calamity in Bacolod City, the Local Price Coordinating Council (LPCC), led by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and various city offices, conducted a joint monitoring inspection in various public markets and grocery stores in the city on November 28, 2025.

The composite inspection team included representatives from the City Administrator’s Office, City Legal Office, Department of the Interior and Local Government, City Health Office, Business Permits and Licensing Office, Department of Social Services and Development, Bacolod City Police Office, Burgos Market SEO, and other concerned epartments.

The inspection team was tasked to ensure compliance with the Automatic Price Control (APC).

Mayor Greg Gasataya earlier signed the APC order together with DTI–Negros Occidental Provincial Director Lynna Joy Cardinal, activating a price freeze on basic necessities in major establishments across the city.

Engiemar Tupas, chief trade and industry development specialist of DTI–Negros Occidental, said daily monitoring is part of measures to ensure that there are no price increases on basic commodities during the implementation of the APC.

“Based on the joint monitoring team's inspection at KJ Fairmart and Grocermart along Hilado Street, no price increases were observed on basic necessities such as bottled water, sardines, noodles, coffee, and other products under DTI’s watch,” Tupas said.

He added that, based on current inventory levels, the supply of basic goods in these grocery stores is sufficient and could last until the end of December.

Moreover, the monitoring team also conducted inspections inside Burgos Public Market and Central Market as part of the citywide enforcement of the price freeze on basic commodities.

Under Republic Act 7581, or the Price Act, areas declared under a state of calamity are automatically subject to a price freeze for up to 60 days unless lifted earlier by the President.

DTI assured that joint monitoring and inspection activities will continue in other areas under its jurisdiction in Negros Occidental to ensure continued compliance with the price freeze.

DTI also reminded business owners to strictly observe the price freeze and encouraged consumers to report any violations to the DTI–Negros Occidental Provincial Office at (034) 441-3644. (MAP)