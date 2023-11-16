Lost baby boy reunites with pa

The abandoned baby boy found earlier this November at Brgy. Gil Montilla, Sipalay City was finally reunited with his father, November 14.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) identified the boy’s mother after an investigation.

During the interview with the biological mother, she expressed no intention of taking back her son which prompted the CSWDO to search for other family members.

Upon further investigation, the boy's father was traced and contacted. It was discovered that his biological father already lives in Iloilo Province with the boy’s elder sister.

The boy was taken under the care of CSWDO while waiting for his papa’s arrival.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, the father arrived in Sipalay and finally reunited with his son.

The father and the boy's estranged mother separated due to differences.

“His older sister already misses him,” the father said in an interview with the city government staff.

The found boy and his father returned to Iloilo and reunited with his older sibling yesterday, Nov. 15.

The CSWDO and other government offices provided vitamins, milk, and clothes to the reunited father and son.

On Nov. 7, the city government announced that a boy was found near the toilet of Brgy. Gil Montilla’s covered court.*