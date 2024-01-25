Dr. Olivia V. Yanson, the matriarch and founder of the Vallacar Transit, Inc., marked her 90th birthday on January 23, with a grand celebration held at their private resort in Bubog, Talisay City.

No less than former President Rodrigo R. Duterte graced her grand birthday celebration.

OVY’s birthday celebration was themed: “Love Gives @ 90” as her daughter Ginette Dumancas and Leo Rey Yanson organized a big celebration for their beloved mother with family, friends, guests, and employees.

Fondly called Mommy Love, OVY raffled off two brand new top-of-the-line Toyota Innova won by Lucette Lim Garaygay and Antonio Señoron.

They also organized a bingo game participated by almost a thousand guests where the grand prize of P900,000 was won by Analyn Esquilla Bellezar.

There were nine winners of P90,000 each but there were games in this category that were won by multiple winners.

Former President Duterte won P45,000, and the other P45,000 was won by another person.

There were also 30 winners of P30,000 each. But there were also multiple winners equally sharing the prize of P30,000.

They gave out 10,000 each to 360 participants for the magic number round and those bingo cards containing OVY, GYD and LRY’s birthdates.

Those who did not win in the bingo game were given another opportunity to bring home some significant wins with the magic numbers bearing the birthdate of OVY and others just to let all guests enjoy the games and prizes.

OVY, Ginette, and Leo Rey thanked everyone for sharing their time to celebrate with them the 90th birthday of their mother.*