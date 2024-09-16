Love Negros still united for the 2025 polls

Love Negros is still united for the coming 2025 elections, Bacolod City Mayor and Love Negros leader Alfredo "Albee" Benitez said.

The convention held at Green Garden in Barangay Villamonte, Bacolod City was attended by 15 incumbent mayors, Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said.

Lacson also leads Love Negros with Benitez.

Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer who is the president of United Negros Alliance also attended the convention with Board Member Jose Benito Alonso.

Lacson said he is very glad of the presence and support of the Love Negros members despite the rainy Sunday.

Lacson and Ferrer have confirmed their support for comeback of Kabankalan Mayor Isidro Zayco and his running mate Vice Mayor Miguel Zayco.

Also assured of the support of the top provincial officials is the comeback bid of Silay City Mayor Ryan Gamboa and his running mate Vice Mayoralty bet Ryan Gamboa.

In Valladolid, Vice Mayor Roel Yogore is also assured of Love Negros support with his Vice Mayoralty candidate Enrique Miravalles.

Lacson also said that First District Rep. Gerardo Valmayor will give way to former Congressman Gerardo Valmayor.

Zayco meanwhile said that Board Member Jeffrey Tubola will make his re-election bid as a board member of the sixth district with Hinoba-an SB Member Ralph Alvarez. (TDE)