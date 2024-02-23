Love Negros to back Ko's congressional bid, Lacson says

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said Love Negros will support the congressional bid of Board Member Manuel Frederick Ko for Abang-Lingkod party-list.

"Love Negros are ready to support Ko to represent Abang Lingkod party list," the governor said.

Ko said earlier that he is succeeding Abang Lingkod Partylist Rep. Stephen Paduano as the first nominee.

On the planned congressional bid of former Hinoba-an mayor Ernesto Estrao, Lacson said "We've always been supporting the Alvarez for 6th District."

"I don't see any changes as far as that is concerned," he pointed out.

Incumbent Sixth District Rep. Mercedes Alvarez has still one term left after 2025.

Estrao said that he will represent the PDP-Laban Party in his congressional bid in the sixth district or Chicks (Cauayan, Hino-an, Candoni, Kabankalan City, and Sipalay City) area.

Estrao has served as mayor of Hinoba-an for nine years and lost the vice mayoral bid in the last 2022 elections.*