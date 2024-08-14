Love Negros to hold assembly in September

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said Love Negros may hold a general assembly for the coming May 2025 elections in September.

"I will ask Mayor Albee about his schedule. The latest would be September," Lacson said when asked about their general assembly.

Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer said Monday that the United Negros Alliance (UneGa) will hold its general assembly and present their official line-up for the 2025 elections next week.

Unega and Love Negros have been allies since 1992.

" Our mayors are in place because those who are graduating already have candidates like in

Talisay City," Lacson said.

"In Kabankalan City, Lacson said they will wait until finally they can decide," Lacson said.

Even former Governor Isidro Zayco who has been going around the city has not yet made a formal announcement that he will make a comeback in Kabankalan to get back the city government from incumbent Mayor Benjie Miranda.

Board Member Valentino Miguel Alonso meanwhile said that he is planning to run for Mayor in Kabankalan City but he will make formal pronouncements in October because he is in a complicated situation right now. " I don't wish to announce it now but I intend to run for mayor," he said.

Alonso is a member of Unega while Zayco is a member of Love Negros and Provincial Chairman of the Nationalist People's Coalition (NPC).

In Silay City, Lacson said Third District Rep. Jose Francisco " Kiko" Benitez conducted a consultation and has already chosen former Mayor Mark Andrew Golez as the party's mayoralty candidate. "That's final already," Lacson said. (TDE)