Love Negros to reveal 2025 line-up for Bacolod and Neg Occ

Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Benitez revealed Monday that Love Negros which he leads with Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson will hold its general assembly on Sunday, September 15.

Benitez also said that they may also declare on Sunday their line-up for 2025 in Bacolod City including the top positions or their bets for Congressman of the Lone district of Bacolod, Mayor and Vice Mayor.

Benitez said he would decide who would be their candidates for the top positions although he did not reveal yet his decision to seek re-election or what to take of the five options he earlier revealed.

Benitez said a convention will not be held as he will decide for the top three positions in the city.

Benitez also revealed that Love Negros will support the comeback bid of former Governor and Kabankalan City Mayor Isidro Zayco who will challenge incumbent Mayor Benjie Miranda.

Some Punong Barangays in the city also met with Benitez yesterday.

In Silay City, Benitez reportedly reaffirmed his support for the comeback bid of former Mayor Mark Andrew Golez who will run under Team Asenso with his running mate Councilor Ryan Gamboa for Vice Mayor in the coming 2025 election.

Golez and his line-up reportedly met with Benitez at Magikland in Silay City over the weekend diffusing some reports and claims that his opponent also got the backing of Benitez.

On Saturday, Love Negros and its ally United Negrls Alliance (Unega,) held its general assembly, officially declaring the tandem of Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson and Board Member Jose Benito Alonzo as his Vice Governor while Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer also officially announced his come backing bid as congressman of the fourth district.

Unega's general assembly was attended by 13 mayors while most of the rest of the mayors in the province belonged. Love Negros except for a few independents. (TDE)