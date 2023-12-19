LOVE. SHARE. DONATE.

This Christmas season, the act of showing one's love and sharing your blessings formed part of the essence of the season.

Some residents of Purok Amian in Barangay Tampalon, Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental were the recipients of the gift-giving and free Christmas gathering held on December 17.

The said activity was organized by former Kabankalan City Mayor and former Governor Isidro “Elpidio” Zayco together with Anne Marie Zayco, his niece.

There were 108 households and 100 children who received Christmas gifts, Jollibee meals, and rice assistance.

It's a far-flung barangay and excitement was shown by the Village people on how happy they were to celebrate Christmas through the goodness of the former Mayor Zayco.

It’s important to share what we have, neither big nor small presents for these residents to have a little respite from their ordinary chores.

The residents participated in some games that also gave them prizes.

Ann Zayco extended the greetings of the former Mayor Zayco to the residents who came and participated in the Christmas activity.

The “Love, Share and Donate” is the advocacy of the former Mayor Zayco who is known to be a jolly person.*