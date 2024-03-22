Loving is Giving

“Dearest Lord, teach me to be generous. Teach me to serve you as I should, to give and not to count the cost, to fight and not to heed the wounds. To toil and not to seek for rest, to labor and not ask for a reward. Save that of knowing, That I do Your most holy will.” This song, the Prayer of Generosity is popularized by the Bukas Palad Music Ministry, written by Mr. Jandi Arboleda.

This prayer is an inspiration to many people who dedicated their lives to sharing their blessings – meaning their time, talents and treasures – to others in need.

The church has been a recipient of a number of generous donors and benefactors. God sends people to help and support His church.

The Talan-awon ni Maria (TNM) Church in Murcia is one of several churches graced with philanthropic people who donate to make church improvements.

Last Monday, an anticipated mass was celebrated to honor St. Joseph, husband of Mary, on his feast day. A blessing of the new TNM services was also done. It was attended by a handful of benefactors. Fr. Blaise Jose Ma. Garcia, MMHC showed an update of what has been done in TNM, as well as, things that still needs to be done. The Marian Missionaries of the Holy Cross (MMHC) is grateful to all the donors who made it possible to build the Balay ni Maria rectory, the youth dormitory and other service structures.

His Excellency, Most Rev. Patricio Buzon, DD, the Bishop of the Diocese of Bacolod presided the Holy Eucharist. In his homily, he shared about St. Joseph, a compassionate man who loved Mama Mary and Jesus so much. He was Jesus’s earthly father, a simple and quiet man, a carpenter. St. Joseph is the patron of the universal church and professionals.

He is the patron of the dying and a saint to pray for a happy death. Women also pray for him for a good husband. St. Joseph is special to the Diocese. Bishop Buzon also shared about the synodal church, a listening church, where dialogues are essential. He mentioned the church’s Lenten recollection, SALOK, where participants are asked to converse with the Spirit.

This is done through the church councils and different groups. The outcome of the sessions will be documented and will be sent to the Vatican, to Pope Francis.

After the mass, a program was held after the blessing. Berni Rojas, the first lady of Murcia, welcomed everyone in behalf of Mayor Gerry Rojas, who was in a meeting. She shared the history of TNM. The land was donated by Mr. Nene Rojas and family to the Marian Missionaries of the Holy Cross. She is happy to see the developments – it has expanded and is still growing.

Fr. Blaise Jose Ma. Garcia Jr., MMHC, then shared the accomplishments. He, together with the others members of the MMHC community are thankful for the many who supported this cause. It is not yet done, the next phase’s plan was shown. We are also encouraged to help out.

St. Mother Teresa of Calcutta said, “it is not how much we give but how much LOVE we put in giving.”

Please visit the Talan-awon ni Maria Church Facebook page and see how you can help. You may want to schedule a recollection or a wedding. You are welcome to join the choir, or become a lector or an altar server. There are many ways to give with love - your time, talents or treasure.

This Sunday is Palm Sunday. We begin the Holy Week. Please visit your churches – San Sebastian Cathedral, Queen of Peace and your parishes. They need you there, too. Schedules are available in their Facebook pages. Let us witness again how God so loved us that He gave us His Only Son Jesus to save us from our sins. We continue to pray, to fast and to give love.

God bless us all.

P.S.

I will share more about SALOK or Sag-ob next article.*