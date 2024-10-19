Loving Mama Mary

The Roman Catholic Church celebrates the month of October as the rosary month. The Diocese of Bacolod honors Mary, the second patroness of the Diocese, every 2nd Sunday in October.

We also observe October 7 as the Solemnity of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary. The Catholics do not worship Mama Mary. We honor, love, venerate, and respect her as Our Mother.

Praying the rosary is beneficial to many Catholics. By praying the rosary, we reflect on the life of Jesus Christ and ask the intercession of the Blessed Mother. Rev. Fr. Michael Ma. Cuenca, MMHC, in his homily last Sunday, adds the two benefits of praying the rosary: it allows us to be defended from the enemy and it allows us to participate in all the facets of the life of Jesus Christ.

A number of us experience stresses and I often share that praying and having a close relationship with God will make our lives better. I have several answered prayers. My faith has sustained me. I am sure other people who belong to other religions would agree with me.

The La Sallian family is commemorating September 21 – October 21 as the International La Sallian Days for Peace. It is timely that the Marian Missionaries of the Holy Cross (MMHC) together with the Youth for Mary and Christ (YMC) organized the Grand Rosary and Mass Rally for Peace last October 3 at the University of St. La Salle (USLS) Coliseum.

It was attended by several members of the LaSallian family led by USLS President, Br. Kenneth Martinez, FSC. The university also had an institutional living rosary the next day. Peace activities are implemented all over the world. We also pray for world peace and peace of mind.

We continue to love and serve the Lord, to pray for each other, together with our loving Mother Mary, as our Model.