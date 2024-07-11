LTFRB assures enough units of modernized jeep for the Fortune Towne route

Lawyer Salvador Altura Jr., officer-in-charge of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)- Western Visayas, has assured that there will be enough units of modernized vehicles with the Fortune Towne route in Bacolod City.

This, was after the LTFRB received a complaint from some members of the Cebu People’s Multi-Purpose Cooperative, owner-operator of the modernized People’s Jeep, with Fortune Towne route against the management of the cooperative.

Altura was in Bacolod City on Tuesday, July 9, attending a conference meeting led by Councilor Al Victor Espino with the members of the Cebu People’s Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) at the Sangguniang Panlungsod Session Hall.

Altura said that before the conference meeting, they already held a meeting with the complainants of the Cebu People's Cooperative.

He said there's a proposal to allow the complainants to manage their fleet here instead of a group from Cebu City.

" Their proposal was forwarded to the head office of Cebu People's Cooperative in Cebu City, but apparently, Cebu People's Cooperative failed to reply so we interpreted that they are not interested in the proposal," he added.

Altura noted that they also forwarded the complaint to the CDA to resolve the problem.

" It's more on management problem, but their conflict will not affect the operations of the Cebu People's modernized jeep with Fortune Towne route," Altura said.

If the operations of the modernized jeep will be affected, he said the LTFRB will intervene.

" It's our concern that the supply of the modernized jeep in Bacolod will not be affected because it involved the modernization program of the national government," he added.

The LTFRB suggested to the Cebu People's Cooperative to agree that the fleet management of the Fortune Towne route will be transferred to the group of complainants and will be subjected to conditions.

With the intervention of the local government unit, Altura said they are hopeful to oblige the complainants and the management of Cebu People's Cooperative based in Cebu City to sit down and resolve the problem.

For his part, Espino, chairperson of the City Council committee on transportation, said they held a committee conference to address the problem of the transport cooperative in Bacolod City, which joined a consolidation with the Cebu People’s Multi-Purpose Cooperative.

He said it's also part of the instruction of Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez to give importance to the complaint of the complainants against their principal cooperative, which is the Cebu People’s Multi-Purpose Cooperative.

He added that they invited the officials from LTFRB and representatives from the CDA to hear the complaints of the transport cooperative members.

" We are hoping that this will be resolved expeditiously by these national government agencies," Espino stressed.

He said that it's an intra-cooperative dispute, which falls directly under the CDA, adding that there are also some technicalities where the Cebu People’s Multi-Purpose Cooperative is not registered in CDA- Region 6, but rather in CDA-Region 7.

“ But it does not limit the mandate of the regional office to intervene because they are operating here in Bacolod City,” Espino said.

Espino noted that the complainants, which were composed of at least 45 individuals, were allegedly being ignored by the management of Cebu People’s Multi-Purpose Cooperative.

Espino said the complainants are not questioning the implementation of the public utility vehicle modernization program of the government, but they only questioned the management of the cooperative.

“We will collate all the discussions and we will come up with the recommendations in the City Council for its adoption then, we will elevate it to the national agencies, the LTFRB and CDA,” he said.

Once the recommendations are submitted to the LTFRB and CDA, he added that appropriate action should be taken against it. /MAP