LTFRB awaits Bacolod request to conduct dry run of 2 green routes

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB)-Western Visayas is only waiting for the request of the City of Bacolod to conduct a dry run of the two “green routes” that will exclusively use electric (e)-jeepneys to transport passengers in the city, according to its chief, Atty. Salvador Altura Jr., said Thursday, May 9.

Altura, who was in Bacolod City Thursday, May 9, said that he met with Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez and discussed his concerns about transportation problems in the city, including the conduct of the dry run of the two “green routes.”

“We agreed that the local government unit (LGU) should make a request to us to allow the dry run, which is for free, of the “green routes” that will start anytime next week,” Altura said.

He said the purpose of the dry run is to determine the total number of e-jeeps to be used on the green routes, which are the Barangays Vista Alegre and Cabug loops.

He added that the result of the dry run will be included in the proposed enhanced Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP).

Under the LPTRP, 24 routes have been identified in the city, with a total allocation of 1,099 modern jeepney units under the Public Utility Jeepney Modernization Program (PUVMP).

Aside from the 1,099 modern jeepney units, Altura said that there are still 688 units to be approved.

“If Bacolod creates green routes, the additional units will also be included in the city,” he said.

He added that the e-jeepneys in Bacolod already complied with the requirements, so they can operate in the city.

Moreover, Altura said that they will no longer accommodate the documents of the drivers who failed to apply for the consolidation after its extension on May 15, 2024.

He said the processing of consolidation already expired on April 30, and those who failed to consolidate on April 30 could no longer operate because their provisional authority (PA) had already expired, but their chairman approved the 15-day extension.*