LTO conducts two-day theoretical driving course in Sipalay

The Sipalay Land Transportation Office in partnership with the Local Government Unit of Sipalay City recently conducted a two-day theoretical driving course (TDC) for residents of Sipalay.

The course was held on May 13-14, , at the Barangay Gil Montilla covered court.

The TDC is a mandatory 15-hour classroom module covering various traffic laws and regulations topics, including RA 4163.

The course aims to give students a comprehensive understanding of traffic laws, road safety, and responsible driving practices.

The resource speaker provided an in-depth overview of the course material, including discussions on traffic signs, signals, pavement markings, driving techniques for different weather conditions, and the consequences of violating traffic laws.

The speaker also highlighted the importance of defensive driving and the role of drivers in promoting road safety.

At the end of the two-day course, registered participants received certificates of completion after passing a 120-item written exam.

This certification will be a requirement for those who wish to apply for a student permit in Sipalay.

This initiative by the Sipalay Land Transportation Office is a significant step towards promoting responsible driving practices and ensuring the safety of motorists and pedestrians on the road. (PR)