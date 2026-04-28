LTO-NIR disrupts drag race, 13 motorcycles impounded

A TOTAL of 13 motorcycles were impounded by the Land Transportation Office-Negros Island Region (LTO-NIR) for allegedly being involved in illegal drag racing along Circumferential Road, Barangay Granada, Bacolod City on April 26, 2026.

At least 20 riders were also given a citation tickets for violation of Republic Act 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

The operation was conducted by the LTO-NIR along with the Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) around 11:30 p.m.

Jeck Conlu, LTO-NIR Officer-in-Charge, said in a statement that they acted on a tip from a confidential informant about nightly drag races along the Bacolod-Negros Occidental Economic Highway (Banoceh) in Barangay.

He said the operation led to the impoundment of 13 motorcycles due to document-related violations and the issuance of citation tickets to at least 20 riders for violations of Republic Act 4136.

He added that the operation highlights LTO-NIR’s continued commitment to road safety and strict enforcement against illegal racing and other traffic violations.

The LTO also issued a directive to standardize the enforcement of laws on muffler modifications and excessive vehicle noise following numerous public complaints about inconsistent implementation.

Conlu called on motorists to comply with regulations and help maintain peace and order on the roads.

Under Section 34(j) of Republic Act 4136 and Section 5.2.7 of Department Order 2010-32, cutting, altering, or disconnecting vehicle mufflers remains strictly prohibited. Unauthorized modifications will be penalized in accordance with existing laws.

The LTO clarified that aftermarket mufflers may be allowed only if they meet Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) standards, as proven by a valid Philippine Standard (PS) Mark or Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) sticker, and do not produce excessive or unreasonable noise as defined under Memorandum Circular 2020-2240.

Conlu said that mufflers that fail to meet these requirements, or generate noise beyond allowable limits, remain strictly banned and subject to fines and penalties.

To ensure uniform enforcement, he said all Law Enforcement Officers are directed to strictly follow prescribed procedures in sound level testing under existing guidelines. (MAP)