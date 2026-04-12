LTO-NIR intensifies campaign vs illegal fixing

THE Land Transportation Office-Negros Island Region (LTO-NIR) has intensified its campaign to eliminate illegal “fixing” in Negros Island.

This came after the LTO-NIR terminated job order personnel following a series of separate incidents that exposed the illegal “fixing” of official transactions.

Jeck Conlu, LTO-NIR officer-in-charge, said in a statement that the agency remains committed to eliminating corruption and will impose appropriate sanctions on personnel involved in unlawful activities.

He said this decisive action aligns with the “zero corruption” policy of LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao.

Conlu stressed that such corrupt practices will not be tolerated.

The LTO-NIR reminded the public to transact only with authorized personnel or directly with official LTO offices to ensure safe, legal, and legitimate transactions.

The LTO also implemented a four-day on-site and one-day work-from-home arrangement as part of government energy conservation measures amid rising global oil prices.

It announced that under Memorandum Circular MVL-2026-4999, all frontline services will remain open from Monday to Friday, transactions such as driver's licensing, motor vehicle registration, adjudication, and other public facing services will continue without disruption.

For non-client-facing units, a four-day onsite work arrangement (Monday to Thursday) and work-from-home every Friday will be implemented. (MAP)