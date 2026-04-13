LTO-NIR recommends license revocation in Murcia road rage

THE Land Transportation Office in Negros Island Region (LTO-NIR) has recommended revoking the driver’s license of a motorist involved in a widely condemned road rage incident in Murcia, Negros Occidental.

LTO-NIR served the copy of the resolution to the concerned individual, whose identity has not been disclosed, on April 13, 2026, in Barangay Mansilingan, Bacolod City.

The case stemmed from a viral altercation that occurred along a national highway in Barangay Salvacion, Murcia, where the motorist was seen repeatedly punching a 67-year-old driver.

The incident sparked public outrage online, prompting authorities to take swift administrative action.

Murcia Municipal Police Station records revealed that the incident occurred along the National Highway in Barangay Salvacion, Murcia, on March 8, 2026. It involved a car driven by a 67-year-old resident of Murcia and a motorcycle driven by the suspect, a resident of Silay City.

Investigation showed that the motorcycle rider allegedly overtook the car and blocked its path before repeatedly punching the elderly driver, causing facial injuries.

The LTO’s recommendation for license revocation is part of its mandate to ensure road safety and discipline among motorists, especially in cases involving violent behavior and reckless conduct.

Authorities confirmed that the contents were clearly explained by the Investigation and Intelligence Unit (IIU), and the proceedings concluded without any untoward incident.

LTO-NIR led by officer-in-charge director Jeck Conlu reiterated its call for all motorists to remain disciplined, exercise restraint, and uphold safety and respect on public roads, emphasizing that aggressive behavior will be met with strict administrative sanctions. (MAP)