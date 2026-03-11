LTO-NIR serves show cause to rider in viral Murcia road rage

THE Land Transportation Office-Negros Island Region (LTO-NIR) served a show cause order (SCO) on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, to a motorcycle rider involved in the viral road rage incident in Murcia, Negros Occidental.

The SCO was served by LTO-NIR personnel led by officer-in-charge regional director Jeck Conlu to the 30-year-old suspect, who is currently detained at the custodial facility of the Murcia Municipal Police Station.

LTO personnel explained the content of the order, while the Intelligence and Investigation Unit (IIU) secured the rider’s driver’s license pending administrative proceedings.

Murcia Municipal Police Station records revealed that the incident occurred along the National Highway in Barangay Salvacion, Murcia, on March 8, 2026. It involved a car driven by a 67-year-old resident of Murcia and a motorcycle driven by the suspect, a resident of Silay City.

Investigation showed that the motorcycle rider allegedly overtook the car and blocked its path before repeatedly punching the elderly driver, causing facial injuries.

Both individuals were brought to the Municipal Health Unit for medical examination, while the rider was later taken into police custody.

Through the SCO, the rider was directed to explain why his driver’s license should not be suspended, revoked, or subjected to other administrative sanctions.

LTO-NIR reiterated its call for motorists to exercise discipline, patience, and responsible behavior on the road to ensure the safety of all road users. (MAP)