Lyzabelle Blythe celebrates Renaissance-inspired debut

The Renaissance-inspired 18th birthday celebration of Ms. Lyzabelle Blythe Siason-Villa was a grand event held at the L'Fisher Hotel in Bacolod City on March 21, 2024.

As Ms. Teen MassKara 2022, Lyzabelle was surrounded by her family, relatives, friends, and fellow winners and candidates from the pageant, including Mr. Teen MassKara 2022 and Teen Supermodel Visayas Glen Yvan Lambot and Vice Mayor Ian Villaflor.

It was a joyous occasion, marking Lyzabelle's official entry into womanhood and the legal age of majority.

Her family and friends came out in full support of her causes and dreams in life, and her classmates joined in the 18 roses, 18 candles, and 18 blue bills, performed by her family.

Lyzabelle was grateful for the unconditional love shown to her by her parents, Atty. Belinda Siason-Gochuico, her sister Gold, her brother Dhevin, and all her family and relatives.

She was blessed to have a grand celebration on her debut, with her first public dance being with her dad, who equally loved her so much.

As she looked back on this special day, Lyzabelle expressed her heartfelt thanks to everyone who graced her debut.

She is now more focused on her studies, aiming to bring back all the glory to God and her family.

The memories of this special day will always be a treasured part of her life.

Q & A

When asked How's the feeling that you celebrated your debut?

"Reaching the age of majority?

Firstly, I want to thank my mother for giving me the birthday I always dreamt of. Celebrating my 18th Birthday with the people I treasure made me happy, whenever I feel sad and down, I always feel like I am on my own. But this birthday of mine made me realize that there are a lot of people who love and care for me, I realized that I am not alone, but I am loved and appreciated.

Who is Lyza now and then?

Lyza better known as "Blythe" to people who are close to her is just a simple girl living in the province. Before, she did not realize what her purpose in life is but now, she knows that her true calling is to make a difference in the world. She believes that action is vital in making her dreams come true. She wants to be a woman with beauty and purpose.

What do you aim for in life?

She aspires to be a CPA Lawyer, and she wants to have multiple courses and degrees. She plans to take master's and Doctorate degrees. She dreams of being a philanthropist; to be able to help others is what her heart desires. These dreams of her are of course a reflection of what her mother instilled in her.

If Blythe would give a message to her mom it would be?

"Mom, I know you're always worried about me, especially since I am living alone. You may think that many things could happen to me, especially bad ones. But don't be worried anymore for you instilled all the good values you had in me. And I say this without a single doubt: you raised me right, so, worry not. I love you, mommy.".