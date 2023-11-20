Ma’am Melba Cañet marks 77th birthday

Retired District Supervisor in the La Carlota City Division - Department of Education Mrs. Melba N. Cañet celebrated her 77th birthday with her family at Eaststone in Barangay Granada, Bacolod City.

She served the DepEd for 31 years starting Teacher 1 at La Granja Elementary School, promoted Head Teacher in Nagasi Elementary School in 1995 and further promoted as Principal 1 at Cubay Elementary School.

She also served as Principal 1 of Roberto Salas Benedicto Elementary School.

In 2006, she was promoted as Principal 2 and served the La Carlota North Elementary School for three years.

Being Principal 2, she also held concurrent position as officer-in-charge of District 2 in that covers La Carlota City North Elementary, Ayungon Elementary School, Balabag Elementary School, Ferlou Elementary School and Cacmes Elementary School.

In 2008 to 2011, she served as Supervisor in the District 1 - DepEd.

She retired on November 11, 2011 at the age of 65.

During her 77th birthday celebration, she thanked the Lord and her family for giving her a wonderful life from her career and family life.

She also thanked her former colleagues, the DepEd and her friends for being part of her life.*