Magical Lightscapes experience

People love to be in places where they can have their photos and videos taken with a beautiful background and scenery.

Be ready for an exciting experience as Campuestohan Highland Resort in Sitio Campuestohan, Barangay Cabatangan in Talisay City is about to unveil a stunning new attraction that will leave everyone mesmerized.

This captivating display of lightscapes inspired by holiday scenes, colorful and glittering heart shapes, and blooming flowers will provide domestic and foreign tourists a new and pleasant photographs and videos when they visit this tourist destination so proximate in Bacolod City.

The resort is on a mission to become the hub of unique attractions and a city of lights that will amaze tourists and visitors from all over the world.

Ricardo Cano Tan, founder of CHR said that with so many first-of-its-kind features, tourists are in for a treat.

These dazzling light displays will surely take your breath away as they experience the magic of this new attraction.*