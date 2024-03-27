Major bus firm workforce to learn various skills from TESDA

BACOLOD CITY – The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority-Western Visayas (TESDA-6) will provide training and conduct national competency assessments for the workforce of Vallacar Transit Inc. (VTI), operator of the fleet of Ceres Liner buses.

TESDA-6 Regional Director Florencio Sunico Jr. and lawyer Julius Entila, VTI vice president for administration-Visayas and Luzon, formalized the landmark partnership through the signing of memorandum of agreement (MOA) and memorandum of understanding (MOU) on March 20 at the VTI office in this city.

“This engagement is the first for the transport sector in the entire country and this is really a meaningful engagement towards that shared goal,” Sunico said in a statement on Tuesday.

Based on the agreement, the TESDA Regional Training Center (RTC) in Talisay City, Negros Occidental will accommodate the qualified bus drivers, operators, and personnel to undergo training and national competency assessments.

The equipment and facilities of VTI will be used for training and assessment purposes in different qualifications, specifically in driving, heavy equipment operations, automotive servicing, machining, computer numerically control, and welding.

Meanwhile, the VTI expressed support to the promotion, advocacy and training development of TESDA under the signed MOU.

The signing rites were witnessed by RTC-Talisay chief Eudina David, TESDA-Negros Occidental provincial director Niña Connie Dodd and VTI administrative officer Angelica Tancinco.

Sunico said collaboration and partnership is important to further strengthen the technical-vocational education and training in the country.

“TESDA has a huge task to do and we cannot do it all alone. That’s why we have to engage the industry sector as they play a vital role in upskilling and reskilling the Philippine workforce,” he added.

The TESDA-6 chief thanked the top management of VTI for their support to the agency’s commitment of boosting the country’s workforce through the partnership, which aims to advance skilled and future-ready workers in the transport sector through skills training.

Entila said VTI’s collaboration with TESDA is significant for the company’s talent development initiatives.

“Our partnership with TESDA signifies our unwavering commitment to investing in the growth and proficiency of our workforce. By harnessing the expertise of TESDA and combining it with our industry experience, we aim to nurture a pool of highly skilled professionals who will drive innovation and excellence within our organization,” he added.

VTI is the main subsidiary of the Bacolod-based Yanson Group of Bus Companies, the Philippines’ biggest bus conglomerate, which operates a fleet of 4,000 buses with 18,000 employees across the county. (PNA)