Major political figures in the province file COC

Major political figures in the province have filed their respective Certificate of Candidacy over the weekend.

Third District Congressional Bet Javier Miguel "Javi" Benitez was accompanied by his mother Nikki Lopez-Benitez with all the mayors under the district showed their support for him and trooped to the Comelec Provincial Office.

" We will continue the Benitez's legacy. I will quote the late President Ramon Magsaysay, those who have less in life should have more in law, and that's what we'll push for in the legislative position.

Benitez said he is very happy with the support of the mayors and the local officials.

Vice Governor Jeffrey Ferrer who is making a comeback as Congressman of the fourth district was accompanied by his wife and graduating Rep. Juliet Marie Ferrer and the whole family with the majority of the mayors under the district.

Ferrer said more projects and developments will be poured into the district. He also assured me that he would continue working for the whole province.

Jules Ledesma is also making a comeback as congressman of the first district.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson personally accompanied the three candidates Benitez, Ferrer, and Ledesma yesterday. (TDE)