‘Majority not supporting destabilization plot against Marcos’

Negros Occidental Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson believes that the majority of the Filipino people will not support the reported destabilization plot against the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

The destabilization plot against the government is not good for any government, he said.

“I can always recall what happened in 1989, during the time of the late President Cory Aquino. After that, it was already downhill," Lacson said.

"Destabilization plot will only bring suffering, especially to the poor, who are most affected. Although this has been denied, I know the majority will not support it," Lacson further said.

Former president Rodrigo Duterte denied speculations about secret gatherings with specific members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, and politicians to destabilize the Marcos administration.*