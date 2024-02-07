Make your mark in the corporate world: a Gen Z’s guide

In a rapidly evolving professional landscape, where technology, communication, and expectations are in constant flux, it's crucial for Gen Z to equip themselves with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive. Presenting your best self is paramount to creating a long-lasting impression that helps you navigate the modern workplace.

However, in a 2020 report published by Cigna, it was revealed that more than seven in 10 Gen Z respondents sometimes or always feel alone in their workplace, while 72% admit to occasional shyness, and 71% believe that not everyone truly gets them. These findings underscore the importance of self-confidence in the lives of Gen Z individuals, as they often grapple with feelings of isolation and a sense of being misunderstood as they venture onto their professional path.

With personal growth and self-presentation as the cornerstones of Gen Zs journey toward building self-confidence, they seek a product companion that can boost their self-esteem to engage in various pursuits while looking and feeling their best. So whether you're just starting your career or looking to enhance your professional journey, this guide is your go-to resource for your desired success.

Personal growth: your unstoppable path

Your entry into the workforce marks a momentous occasion. It's a time when you'll be shaping your identity, building your career, and making your mark on the world. At the core of your journey lies the concept of personal growth. It's about becoming the best version of yourself, both in your personal and professional life.

Just as Safeguard Arctic Fresh and Lemon Fresh offer you the ultimate protection and freshness, your commitment to self-improvement will be your shield against the challenges that come your way. So, embrace this momentous occasion with the same vigor and freshness that Safeguard brings, and watch yourself flourish into the best version of yourself.

The power of confidence

As you embark on this adventure, remember that confidence is your greatest ally. It's not just something that resides within you; it's a force that radiates outward and can profoundly influence your interactions with others. How you present yourself to the world is an integral part of this equation.

Luckily, Safeguard Arctic Fresh is designed to ensure you stay fresh and confident throughout the day. This extraordinary product fights against body-odor causing germs, offering superior germ protection that you can rely on. What sets it apart is the ultimate freshness it brings, with its cooling sensation and delightful scent experience in the shower, helping you kick off your day feeling revitalized and ready to conquer your goals.

Always be at your best self

Taking care of your personal hygiene and appearance is a fundamental aspect of presenting your best self to the world. It's not just about looking good; it's about feeling good, which can significantly boost your self-esteem.

Safeguard Lemon Fresh is your secret weapon for achieving and maintaining healthy, glowing skin. In the dynamic world of the workforce, your skin deserves that extra care. Safeguard Lemon Fresh fights against skin-issue causing germs, thanks to the power of Vitamin C. This antioxidant not only removes germs but also clears away dirt and pollution from your skin, revealing naturally glowing skin that boosts your self-confidence. With Safeguard Lemon Fresh, you'll be prepared to face the world with a fresh and radiant appearance.

As you step into the workforce, remember that personal growth and self-presentation go hand in hand. It's about becoming the best version of yourself, both inside and out.

So, stay confident to face anything and anyone with Safeguard because of its superior germ protection that results in fresh and glowing skin. Start your journey to personal growth and self-confidence today! (PR)

--

Victorias promotes proper oral care for Nat’l Dental Health Month

The City Government of Victorias continues its commitment to promoting dental health awareness with its celebration of the 20th National Dental Health Month at Victorias Elementary School (VES) on February 5.

Victorias City Health Office in partnership with the City Schools Division Office and the Philippine Dental Association (PDA)-Negros Occidental Chapter, Inc., conducted a variety of engaging activities on proper oral care with the Grade 1 students of VES.

Among these activities was Toothbrush Drill, where students learned the correct brushing techniques essential for maintaining healthy teeth and gums.

Informative lectures on oral hygiene and fluoridization were also conducted to raise awareness about preventive dental care practices.

Through hands-on experiences and interactive sessions, participants gained valuable insights on the importance of regular dental care, setting the foundation for a lifetime of healthy smiles.

Furthermore, this year's celebration held special significance for Victorias City as it marked two decades of dedicated service to oral health in the community.

Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez and City Health Officer Dr. Richard Garlitos were represented by Dr. Thea Mae Dino who joined the program alongside other esteemed leaders and healthcare professionals.

The success of the celebration is attributed to the collective efforts of dedicated program implementers; CHO Supervising Administrative Officer April Golda Acuña, Program Coordinator Mary Grace Dela Rosa, Administrative Officer Joseph Lyndon Lapating, Chitaliza Valenciano, and Palermo Loraez.

By actively engaging the youth and fostering partnerships between government agencies, academic institutions, and healthcare providers, Victorias LGU continues to set a commendable example in promoting holistic health and well-being within the community. (PR)