Malacañang orders suspension of classes in Negros Island Region

MALACAÑANG has ordered the suspension of classes in Negros Island Region (NIR) on Monday and Tuesday, November 10 and 11, 2025, in view of the forecast major impacts that will be brought about by Super Typhoon Uwan.

Government work and classes in other regions were also suspended.

Memorandum Circular 106 of the Office of the President, signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin and dated November 9, 2025, stated that upon the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), and in view of the forecasted major impacts of Super Typhoon Uwan, work in government offices in the National Capital Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, and Eastern Visayas is suspended on November 10.

It further stated that classes at all levels in the said regions, including Western and Central Visayas, and the NIR, are also suspended on November 10 and 11.

Agencies responsible for basic, vital, and health services, as well as preparedness and response duties, must remain operational, it said.

To ensure continuity of essential government functions, all other government agencies in the affected regions may implement alternate work arrangements as necessary, subject to applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

The localized cancellation or suspension of classes and work in government offices in other regions may be implemented by their respective local chief executives pursuant to relevant laws, rules, and regulations.

The suspension of work in private companies and offices is left to the discretion of their respective heads, the order added.

Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor were under Signal No. 1 Sunday, November 9.

Tropical Cyclone Bulletin 17 issued by the Department of Science and Technology–Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST–Pagasa) at 8 a.m. on Monday, November 10, stated that Typhoon Uwan was about to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility. Negros Occidental was no longer listed among the areas under gale warning or Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal.

In Bacolod City, Mayor Greg Gasataya said Pagasa had lifted the Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal for the city as Uwan continued to weaken from a super typhoon to a typhoon.

“We are grateful for the discipline and vigilance shown by Bacolod City residents throughout this period, following preemptive evacuation protocols,” Gasataya said.

He added that they will continue monitoring weather developments and will update the public as needed.

The mayor noted that on Sunday, at least 357 families, or 1,495 individuals from various barangays, voluntarily underwent preemptive evacuation.

Moreover, the Provincial Government of Negros Occidental continues its relief operations for communities affected by recent calamities.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson said the provincial government remains steadfast in its commitment to ensure that aid and assistance reach every Negrense in need.

From November 6 to 8, 2025, the province distributed a total of 10,604 food packs and 459 hygiene kits to various cities and municipalities in Negros Occidental affected by Typhoon Tino. (MAP)