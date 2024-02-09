Malacon Family donates 1.8-hectare property to CHMSU, fulfills partriarch’s wish

To fulfill the wish of the patriarch Feliciano S. Malacon Jr., his son EB Magalona town Mayor Marvin Malacon led donation of their 1.8-hectare property to Carlos Hilado Memorial State University (CHMSU) for the establishment of the CHMSU Center for Extension, Community Development, and Psychological Services – Feliciano S. Malacon Jr. Campus.

The Malacon Family, whose members are mostly businessmen and philanthropists decided to donate their 1.8-hectare property located in Barangay Tuburan, a coastal barangay in E. B. Magalona as a fulfillment of their father’s wish.

They formalized their donation on February 7, with Mayor Marvin Malacon representing the family in the signing of the memorandum of agreement (MOA) and deed of donation in rites at the Administration Building of CHMSU in Talisay City.

Serving as witnesses were the mayor’s siblings Marlon Malacon, the newly elected president of Liga ng mga Barangay of E. B. Magalona, Marnie Malacon-Ganon, and Marlyn Malacon.

Also personally witnessing the signing ceremony was the mayor’s wife, Mae Ross Malacon; their son, Matthew Louis Malacon, now an executive assistant to the mayor; and their daughter, Maia Lianza.

Joining them were Vice Mayor Eric Matulac and Municipal Planning and Development Office head Engr. Erwin Poniado. Signing for CHMSU were University President Dr. Norberto Mangulabnan; with Vice President for Administration and Finance Rosalinda Tuvilla signing as witness.

Joining them were Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Jay Estrellas, Vice President for Research and Extension Dr. Andrew Eusebio Tan, and Deputy Director for Research Ethics Review Dr. Ivy Aboy. Dr. Jose Lizael Lampinez, president of CHMSU CARES (Concerned Alliance of Responsible Educators), the official organization of faculty members of CHMSU Talisay City Campus, gave a background on how the agreement on the donation was made.

CMHSU CARES was instrumental in facilitating the donation, as everything started with their small talk with Mayor Malacon and resulted in this philanthropy.

Also present were several CHMSU college deans and directors, faculty members, and some students.

FATHER’S DREAM

In his message, Mayor Malacon said the signing of MOA and DOD today was a “sentimental moment” for their family as it marks the realization of one of the dreams of their beloved father.

“It was my father’s dream to put up a Day Care Center in our property in the coastal barangay of Tuburan that will serve the children of Tuburan and the neighboring barangay of Tomongtong. Little then did we know that the Lord has a bigger plan for this property, for in God's perfect time, it will soon have— not just a Day Care Center—but an extension school of CHMSU - one of the leading higher learning institutions in the province,” Mayor Malacon said.

“We thank the administration of CHMSU for partnering with our family in this endeavor. As we formalize this partnership today, the Malacon Family pledges our strong support to CHMSU and in the future development of this project,” the mayor added.

As stated in the agreement, the Malacon Family, as the donor, will also facilitate the land development of the area, the drainage system, solid waste management system, including providing perimeter fence and road right of way, in preparation for future infrastructure projects to be implemented.

Among these infrastructures are the multi-purpose covered court and the building for the Center.

LAUDABLE PROJECT

Mangulabnan lauded the philanthropic works of the Malacon Family, adding that the proposed extension school to be constructed on the donated property will enable CHMSU’s educational programs to reach and touch the lives in the communities through services that transfer knowledge and technologies to create impact and sustainable development programs to those who have limited access to formal education and provide psychological services and training opportunities for its psychological students and psychology programs.

For her part, Tuvilla said the activity today is a “milestone and a testament to the collaborative spirit” between CHMSU and the Malacon Family, whom she thanked for the “generous act of donating land as a gesture of the importance of partnership in advancing education and community development.” Dr. Estrellas, in his opening remarks, said, “

The CHMSU community is indeed grateful to the Malacon Family for this generous lot donation which will greatly benefit the community in E. B. Magalona as a future site of our campus development.”*