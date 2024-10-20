Malacon family donates land to more than 21 beneficiaries

The family of E.B. Magalona Mayor Marvin Malacon donated land to the more than 21 beneficiaries of Purok Malunggay Barangay Tabigue, E.B. Magalona. The Deed of Donation and Transfer Certificates of Title were individually given to beneficiaries in a turn-over ceremony at the Ansenso Hall in the town on Sunday morning, October 20, 2024.

Mayor Malacon said it has been the wish of their late father Moreto and the family members to donate the property to the poor. For his part, Mayoralty bet Matthew Malacon, son of the mayor said he remembers his grandfather Feliciano fondly called Moreto in the town as always having a heart for the poor.

"I assure you that the legacy of my grandfather will not stop with Mayor Marvin and my titas and Tito's as I will continue it may care," Matthew said.

The family headed by their matriarch Josefina Malacon, donated part of their private land to owners of 21 houses, composed of more than 50 families. Donors who were present at the turnover were led by the family matriarch Josefina Malacon, Mayor Marvin Malunes Malacon, Matthew Louis Malacon, Marlon Malacon, Marion Malacon, and Marnie Malacon Ganon.

The donation included the space occupied by a chapel under Rev. Ernie Larida. The Malacons also paid for the land tax of the property in the amount of P240,000. (TDE)