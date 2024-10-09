Malacon-Malacon tandem in E.B. Magalona files COC during last day of filing

The tandem of Matthew Malacon for Mayor and his father Mayor Marvin Malacon for Vice Mayor filed their candidacy in E.B.Magalona during the last day of the filing of Certificate of Candidacy.

Matthew who is only 22 years old will be the youngest mayor in the province if he wins the election.

He said he would continue his father's projects in the town.

Third District Congressional candidate Javier Miguel Benitez accompanied the team to the Comelec Office.

Meanwhile, Team SAGA of the tandem of Former Vice Mayor Samuel Siote for Mayor and Gab Villacin for Vice Mayor also filed their COC yesterday.

They were also joined by several supporters and former Third District Rep. Jose Carlos 'Kako" Lacson.

Siote said change had already started in Talisay City yesterday after they filed their COC.(TDE)