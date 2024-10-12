Mall employee shot dead in Bacolod

A housekeeping employee of a mall in Bacolod City was shot to death by an unidentified assailant at Capitol Palapala, Barangay 6, at about 8:20 p.m. Thursday, October 11.

Police identified the fatality as Raymond Dela Torre, a housekeeping employee of a mall under Bacolod Express Manpower and a resident of Purok Mabuhay, Ma-ao Barrio, Bago City.

Major Eugene Tolentino, commander of Police Station 2, said yesterday the victim, who was having break time from his work, was sitting on a chair when the unidentified suspect fired at him.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound on his head and died on the spot while the suspect fled on board a motorcycle.

Tolentino said they are eyeing personal grudges as a possible motive in the killing of the victim.

He said the family of the victim informed them that Dela Torre was one of the complainants on his previous work where they filed a complaint against the owner of the company.

He added they are still conducting further investigation to determine the motive and identity of the suspect./MAP.