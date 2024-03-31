Mall in San Carlos ransacked on Black Saturday

A mall in San Carlos City was ransacked by unidentified suspects during Black Saturday, March 30.

The incident was reported to the San Carlos City Police Station at about 8 a.m. on Saturday.

An inventory of the stolen items showed that a total of 19 mobile phones of different brands, four laptop units, two backpacks, fragrances, and assorted pasalubong items were taken by the suspects.

The perpetrators also carted away food items, dry goods, gadgets, and cash that amounted to close to P450,600.

Based on the number of stolen items, the police believe that there could have been more than one perpetrator.

Initial police investigation showed that the burglars gained access inside the mall through an air conditioning vent after it was found destroyed.

The San Carlos City Police Station is still conducting an investigation.*