Mambukal collection and cash advances under probe

Provincial Legal Officer and Acting Provincial Administrator Atty. Alberto Nellas revealed that some irregularities and an excess of about P30 million in collection and cash advances at Mambukal Resort are being investigated that resulted in the show cause order against Provincial Tourism Officer and Former Mambukal Resort Manager Cheryl Decena and five other dispersing officers assigned at Mambukal Resort and Wildlife Sanctuary.

Nellas said the show cause order was served against Decena and five others on May 14 and they officially received it on May 16.

" This has something to do with irregularities on cash advances, expenses versus collection all amounted to about P30 million," Nellas said.

He said Decena and the five other employees have already submitted their answers to the show cause order.

He said there is no formal charge yet against the respondents and that they are still reporting to their respective regular duties.

This is still subject to investigation and verification with the Accounting Office, Nellas added.

The said irregularities involve the Mambukal operations income and collection for the year 2023, Nellas added.

Mambukal Resort owned and managed by the province is under the Economic Enterprise.

Nellas added Decena's accountability is not only command responsibility, as she is also the one who authorized all cash advances and expenses.

" We will assess the evidence and their answer to the show cause order," Nellas added. (TDE)