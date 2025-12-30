Man drowns in Talisay City

RESCUERS retrieved the body of a 20-year-old man from a river in Hacienda Santol, Barangay Matab-ang, Talisay City, Negros Occidental, on Monday afternoon, December 29, 2025.

Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) records showed the victim was a resident of Purok Santo Domingo, Barangay Banago, Bacolod City.

The victim’s body was retrieved by Talisay City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) and the Philippine Coast Guard.

Investigation showed the victim, along with his friends, was swimming in the area around 3:20 p.m. He stepped on a rock, slipped, and fell into the deeper part of the river.

Police said the victim did not know how to swim, and subsequently struggled in the water, calling for help.

His companion tried to rescue him but failed when he submerged and could no longer be seen.

The victim’s friends immediately sought assistance for the search and rescue operation. (MAP)