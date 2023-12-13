Man nabbed for illegal drugs, firearms

A man was arrested by operatives of Police Station 6 for illegal possession of firearms and illegal drugs at Capricorn Street, Sharina Heights Subdivision, Barangay Taculing, Bacolod City early Tuesday, December 12.

Police identified the suspect as Ronald Palma, a resident of the said village.

Captain Dax Santillan, commander of Police Station 6, said they were conducting a mobile patrol when the suspect was seen at Capricorn Street carrying a firearm.

Police recovered from Palma’s possession a .38 caliber revolver loaded with five live ammunition. It has no pertinent documents.

The police also recovered a plastic sachet of suspected shabu weighing 0.5 grams with estimated market value of P3,400, an improvised tooter, and plastic canister.

The suspect is detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 6.

He will be charged with violation of Republic Act (RA) 10591, or Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, and RA 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Meanwhile, four drug personalities were also arrested by operatives of Police Station 8 in a drug bust operation at Purok Sigay, Barangay Singcang-Airport, Bacolod City, on Monday night, December 11.

Police identified the suspects as Marcia Castorpe, Jelbert Azuelo, Salvani Nietes, and Marlo Templado Jr., all residents of the said village.

Bacolod City Police Office (BCPO) records showed the suspects were arrested after one of them sold a sachet of shabu to a poseur buyer.

Police recovered from the suspects’ possession five sachets of suspected shabu weighing three grams with estimated market value of P20,400 and the marked money.

The police said the suspects were identified as street level individuals in Bacolod City.

They are detained at the custodial facility of Police Station 8. They will be charged for violation of RA 9165.*