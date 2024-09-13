Man shot dead in Bacolod

A 39-year-old man was shot to death by an unidentified motorcycle-riding assailant at Purok Pepsi Zone 1, Barangay Bata, Bacolod City, on Thursday afternoon, September 12.

Police identified the fatality as Rouven Sison, 39, a resident of the said village.

Captain Rondyl Tapang, commander of Police Station 3, said yesterday the victim was sitting on a tricycle when an unidentified assailant on board a motorcycle fired at him three times and fled.

The victim sustained multiple wounds and died on the spot.

Police recovered from the scene of the crime three cartridges of unidentified firearms and paraphernalia for repacking a shabu.

Tapang said they are eyeing illegal drugs as a possible motive in the killing of the victim, who was involved in illicit drug activity in Bacolod.

He said they have now a person of interest who may be behind the death of the victim.

He added they would also check the closed-circuit television camera in the area.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old man also died after he was hit by an unidentified assailant on his head at Hacienda Gensoli, Brgy Vista Alegre, Bacolod City at about 4 p.m. Thursday, September 12.

Police identified the fatality was identified as Reman Quiñianola, a resident of Barangay Bantayan, Kabankalan City.

Captain Dax Santillan, commander of Police Station 7, said the victim, who was found lying beside the road with a head injury, was identified by his brother-in-law.

He said he was brought to the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital, but he did not survive.

He added they haven't identified yet the identity of the suspect and the investigation is still ongoing.

Santillan noted that the victim might be killed in the area because of the traces of the blood stain.

Santillan said they haven't determined yet whether the victim was shot or hit by a hard object on his head./ MAP.