Man shot dead in Bacolod

A 30-year-old man was shot to death by an unidentified assailant at Purok Lampirong, Barangay 2, Bacolod City at about 10:15 a.m. Sunday, September 22.

Police identified the fatality as Aljune Baticados, a resident of Purok Masagana, Barangay 2, Bacolod.

Major Eugene Tolentino, commander of Police Station 2, said the victim was walking along Purok Lampirong when an unidentified man confronted him and fired at him using an unidentified firearm.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound and died on the spot.

Tolentino said the suspect, who was wearing a black jacket and fully covered face, fled using a Mio motorcycle.

He said they are still conducting further investigation to determine the motive and identity of the suspect, who is still at large. /MAP.