Man shot dead in Cadiz

A 45-YEAR-OLD was shot to death by two unidentified assailants in Hacienda Buenaswerte, Barangay Andres Bonifacio, Cadiz City, Negros Occidental on April 29, 2026.

Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) records revealed that the victim, a resident of Barangay San Andres Bonifacio, was found inside a small hut (bahay kubo) with multiple gunshot wounds on the different parts of his body.

The victim was brought to Cadiz District Hospital, but he did not survive.

Investigators further revealed that the victim was killed by two unidentified male suspects, who immediately fled in an unknown direction after committing the crime.

The Cadiz City Police Station is now conducting a hot pursuit operation and a follow-up investigation for the possible identification and arrest of the suspects, and has coordinated with nearby police stations.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old man drowned in Binalbagan River in Sitio Lemonsito, Barangay Quintin Remo, Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental on April 29.

Nocppo records revealed that the victim, along with his eight companions, went to Binalbagan River for fishing around 7 p.m.

Around 8:30 p.m., the victim’s companions noticed that he was missing.

A rescue operation was conducted, and the victim’s body was later found beside the riverbank. The cadaver was brought to L. Nalagon Funeral Home for a post-mortem examination. (MAP)