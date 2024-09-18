Man stabbed to death by co-worker

A 45-year-old man was stabbed to death by his co-worker at Araneta Highway, Saint Vincent Village, Barangay Tangub, Bacolod City on Monday afternoon, September 16.

Police identified the fatality as Ireneo Pangatihon, a resident of Purok Sunflower, Barangay Cansilayan, Murcia, Negros Occidental.

Captain Greeky Cayao, commander of Police Station 8, said yesterday the victim, who was working in a warehouse at Barangay Tangub, was having a drinking session with his co-worker Jonard Moreno, 40, a resident of Sitio Pucatod, Barangay Pag-ayon, Pulupandan, Negros Occidental, at about 5:40 p.m.

He said a heated argument ensued between them and Moreno took a knife and attacked the victim on the back portion of his body several times.

The victim sustained serious injuries and rushed to the Bacolod Adventist Medical Center, but he did not survive.

Cayao said Moreno fled and the hot pursuit operation is still ongoing, adding that they are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the background of the suspect, who will be charged with homicide. /MAP