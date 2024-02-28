Manapla Police Station groundbreaking

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Hda. Patlagan, Brgy. Purisima, Manapla, Negros Occidental on February 28 to mark the commencement of the construction of the new home for Manapla Police.

The event was headed by Acting Director Police Col. Rainerio De Chavez of the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office and Police Major Robelito DL Mariano, Acting Chief of Manapla Police Station in collaboration with the local government of the municipality of Manapla, led by Mayor Manuel Escalante III, and various stakeholders who extended their full support to the programs of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to ensure quality service to the community.

The new home for Manapla Police was made possible through the funding under the General Appropriations Act of 2024, where the approved budget for the contract amounted to Php10,551,000.00.

The construction of the new facility will provide a more comfortable and secure work environment for the police officers, which will allow them to better serve and protect the community.

This project is a manifestation of the government's commitment to providing quality service to its people and ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.

This is a shared vision of the government and the community to work together towards building a better and safer future.

The groundbreaking ceremony symbolizes the start of the construction of the new home for Manapla Police, which is a significant milestone for the community.

This project will provide a modern and well-equipped facility for the police officers, enabling them to perform their duties more efficiently and effectively. Furthermore, the collaboration between the government and the stakeholders demonstrates a collective effort to promote a safe and secure environment for the community.

In conclusion, the groundbreaking ceremony of the new home for Manapla Police marks an essential event for the community.

This project demonstrates the government's unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens and providing quality service to its people.

The construction of the new facility will provide a more conducive and secure work environment for the police officers, enabling them to serve and protect the community better.*