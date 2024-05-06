Mang Inasal celebrates summer with the biggest Halo-Halo party

One thousand Extra Creamy Halo-Halo were given away at the Twitter-trending #MangInasalLevelUpSARAP Halo-Halo Caravan that recently delighted customers at SM City North EDSA.

Families, friends, and fans gathered in the Mang Inasal’s biggest Halo-Halo party that featured Jane de Leon, Cong TV, Silent Sanctuary, Ciara Magallanes of Mommy Diaries PH, and Melai Cantiveros-Francisco.

“We were overjoyed with how the caravan was filled with Mang Inasal Halo-Halo lovers, who all enjoyed the treats that we had prepared for them,” said Mang Inasal President Mike V. Castro. “The celebration was also felt online as #MangInasalLevelUpSARAP trended on Twitter until midnight. And we are so thankful to our customers for sharing their love for Mang Inasal and making us their Halo-Halo destination this summer.”

Apart from free Halo-Halo and free entertainment, the crowd enjoyed the entire venue with lots of Unli-Saya summer games that provided prizes, among which was the one-year supply of Halo-Halo that was earned by three winners.

The #MangInasalLeveupSARAP Halo-Halo Caravan will further spread fun this May and June as it goes to different locations in the Philippines. Stay tuned on Mang Inasal’s social media pages for more details. (PR)