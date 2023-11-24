Mang Inasal Creator’s Circle wins 2023 Dragons of Asia

Mang Inasal, the Philippines' Grill Expert, was named Black Dragon winner in the 2023 Dragons of Asia for its Mang Inasal Creators’ Circle (MICC).

MICC, a first-of-its-kind, brand-managed influencer community composed of nano-influencers to mega-influencers from different parts of the country, was among the award recipients under the Best Brand Building/Awareness Campaign category.

“MICC is one of the biggest post-pandemic milestones for Mang Inasal as we bring the brand closer to the communities we serve,” said Mang Inasal President Mike Castro.

"We thank all MICC members for their contribution in bringing all the great Mang Inasal updates to their followers. This Black Dragon win is a validation of the effectiveness of their efforts,” Castro said.

Created in March 2022, MICC is comprised of digital content creators across the Philippines. Among the members of MICC are top mommy influencers like by Mommy Diaries PH and Mommy Hieds as well as known TikTok personalities including Simon Javier and George Tobias.

For 23 years, the Dragons of Asia have been recognizing the very best in results-driven marketing communications developed and executed by agencies and clients, across Asia.

The Black Dragon from Dragons of Asia is the latest addition to the string of accolades that Mang Inasal has garnered this year. Mang Inasal won a Gold Stevie Award from the 2023 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, a Marketing Excellence Silver Award, a Silver Anvil Award from the Public Relations Society of the Philippines, and a PANAta Award from the Philippine Association of National Advertisers. (PR)