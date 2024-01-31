Mang Inasal drums up ’unli-saya’ at Dinagyang 2024

Mang Inasal, the Philippines’ Grill Expert, joined the celebration of the 2024 Dinagyang Festival in Iloilo, the hometown of the very first Mang Inasal store.

An annual cultural and religious event in honor of the child Jesus or Santo Niño, Dinagyang was derived from the Hiligaynon word “dagyang,” which literally means “merrymaking.”

Mang Inasal further spread Unli-Saya with its Unli-Sarap Unli-Saya Caravan that gave away free Halo-Halo at SM City Iloilo and free Palabok at Festival Walk Mall Iloilo.

It also participated in the Dinagyang ILOmination, Mardi Gras, and sponsored prizes for the Kasadyahan sa Kabanwahanan and Dinagyang Tribe Competition.

Mang Inasal customers also enjoyed Dinagyang Festival Group Treats via exclusive discounts on the Buddy Fiesta Combo and Family Fiesta Combo available in participating Mang Inasal Iloilo stores. Promo is valid for dine-in and takeout from January 25 to 31 only.

Digital fans can also extend the Unli-Saya by joining the #DinagyangCelebratesDINAGYANG Photo Contest that is ongoing on Mang Inasal Nation Facebook Group until January 31. (PR)