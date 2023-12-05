Mang Inasal marks 20th anniversary with back-to-back blowout

Mang Inasal, the Philippines' Grill Expert, will celebrate its 20 years with special treats to its customers.



On December 12, Mang Inasal will offer its customers nationwide a one-day AnniverSAYA Blowout with Chicken Inasal Large Paa or Pecho with rice for only P99. Enjoy savings of up to P52!

"Our 20th anniversary celebration is a tribute to all our customers who have been part of our many milestones and supported us over the past 20 years," said Mang Inasal president Mike V. Castro. "Let us enjoy the Ihaw-Sarap food and Unli-Saya experience which we will continue to serve everyone in the next 20 years."

The AnniverSAYA Blowout comes two days after #MangInasalAt20 AnniverSAYA celebration at the Main Mall Atrium of Robinsons Place Manila. Mang Inasal endorsers, Coco Martin, Dimples Romana, and Jane De Leon will topbill the Dec. 10 event.

There will be free Extra Creamy Halo-Halo and Mang Inasal Palabok, Game Booths, and Photobooth from 2PM to 4PM. During the main event at 4PM, an AnniverSAYA raffle is in store for attendees with grand prizes like iPhone 14, Samsung 50” Smart TV, iPad 10th Gen and ₱5,000-worth of Mang Inasal Gift Certificates. (PR)