Mang Inasal sweeps four gold, one silver at 59th Anvil Awards

Mang Inasal, the Philippines’ Grill Expert, triumphs at the 59th Anvil Awards bagging four Gold Anvil and one Silver. Mang Inasal was also among the three nominees for Company of the Year.

“This is the first time that Mang Inasal received Gold Anvil Awards and we are so honored to share it with all Mang Inasal lovers,” said Mang Inasal President Mike V. Castro. “From Mang Inasal Nation to our digital content revamp and even for our seasonal events, our customers play a very important role in shaping our campaigns – we want them to enjoy not only our Ihaw-Sarap food but also to remember the Unli-Saya experience they’ve enjoyed with us.”

Mang Inasal won four Gold Anvil Awards for Mang Inasal Nation Facebook Group (Best Use of Social Media), Mang Inasal Creators’ Circle (Best Use of Influencer Marketing), #MangInasalMOMents Mother’s Day Celebration (Best Use of Social Media), and #ILoveMangInasal Facebook Page Content Revamp (Best Use of Social Media). Mang Inasal also got a Silver Anvil for #NationalHaloHaloBlowout under the Marketing and Brand Communication category.

Presented annually by the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP), the Anvil Award -- known to be the ‘Oscars of Public Relations’ in the Philippines -- is regarded to be a symbol of excellence in the country’s public relations practice. Entries pass through a three-phase evaluation process by distinguished panels of screeners, judges, and multi-sectoral jurors, both from the Philippines and abroad.

Last January, Mang Inasal achieved three Awards of Excellence and one Award of Merit at the 20th Philippine Quill Awards, considered as the country’s most prestigious awards program in the field of business communications.

Recognized with Philippine Quill Awards of Excellence were Mang Inasal Nation Facebook Group (Communication Management Division's Customer Relations category), #ILoveMangInasal Facebook Page Content Revamp (Communication Skills Division's Social Media category) and #MangInasalFamilyFiesta TikTok Challenge (Communication Management Division's Marketing, Advertising, and Brand Communication category). Meanwhile, Mang Inasal Creators' Circle bagged an Award of Merit under Communication Skills Division's Social Media category. (PR)