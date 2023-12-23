Mang Inasal takes step towards sustainability with solar-powered stores

Mang Inasal kicks off its commitment to greater environmental sustainability with some of its stores installing solar panel-mounted rooftops.

“In support of Jollibee Group’s efforts to shift to renewable energy, Mang Inasal is taking initial steps towards environmental sustainability,” said Mang Inasal President Mike Castro.

“And being a highly franchised brand, we are thankful that our franchisees back us up in this endeavor.”

As of December 2023, Mang Inasal has launched the use of solar panels in its Sindangan and Molave stores in Zamboanga.

Mang Inasal Sindangan franchisee Hanzel Uy said the focus on being environmentally responsible makes running the business more meaningful as it does not only give them a more cost-effective option for energy consumption but also helps ensure a better world for future generations.

“Apart from the long-term savings on utility costs, we feel good knowing that we are able to contribute to a cleaner environment by tapping renewable source of energy,” Uy shared.

With the installation of solar panel-mounted rooftops, Mang Inasal Sindangan and Molave generated a total estimated annual savings of 48,000-kilowatt hour and reducing carbon dioxide emission of 34,000 kg. (PR)