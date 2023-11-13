Mang Inasal treats diners to free ‘chicken inasal pecho’ this November

Mang Inasal, amps up its year-long 20th anniversary celebration with the trending #MangInasalAt20 Pecho Panalo Buy 2 Get 1 Promo.

The special offer gives away free Pecho Large Solo (1 Rice) for every purchase of two Pecho Large Value Meals. It can be enjoyed via dine-in, takeout, or delivery on all Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays of November.

“Pecho Panalo Promo is just one of our Ihaw-Sarap, Unli-Saya treats for our customers as we move closer to our 20th year,” said Mang Inasal President Mike V. Castro. “We want everyone to feel the festivities wherever they are – whether at home, in the office, outdoors, or on the road. We know how much our customers love their Ihaw-Sarap favorites and they can take advantage of this promo however they prefer it.”

The #MangInasalAt20 Pecho Panalo Buy 2 Get 1 Promo is available at all Mang Inasal stores nationwide every Tuesdays to Thursdays or on the following dates this November 7-9, 14-16, 21-23, and 28-30. (PR)