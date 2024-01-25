Mang Inasal wins big at 20th Philippines Quill Awards

Mang Inasal, the Philippines' Grill Expert, won three Awards of Excellence and one Award of Merit at the 20th Philippine Quill Awards, considered as the country’s most prestigious awards program in the field of business communications.

"We thank the International Association of Business Communicators for these recognitions,” said Mang Inasal President Mike V. Castro. “These awards inspire Mang Inasal to continuously serve our customers better, not only by providing them the Ihaw-Sarap food that they love but also giving them the Unli-Saya experience in our stores and even on digital.”

Recognized with Philippine Quill Awards of Excellence were Mang Inasal Nation Facebook Group (Communication Management Division's Customer Relations category), #ILoveMangInasal Facebook Page Content Revamp (Communication Skills Division's Social Media category) and #MangInasalFamilyFiesta TikTok Challenge (Communication Management Division's Marketing, Advertising, and Brand Communication category).

Meanwhile, Mang Inasal Creators' Circle bagged an Award of Merit under Communication Skills Division's Social Media category.

IABC reported that "this year’s awardees come from a crop of more than 800 entries – the highest in Philippine Quill history." For two decades now, the IABC has been bestowing the Philippine Quill Awards, serving as a seal of approval to the most reputable organizations and corporations in the nation. Each entry is evaluated using IABC's highest global standard that measures and determines the finest, the sharpest and the brightest in the business communication industry among professionals and students. (PR)